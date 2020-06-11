It hasn’t been that long since the Codemasters company presented us with a very small glance of their new work, DiRT 5. Guaranteeing new experiences within this driving simulator, the company asked players for patience to be able to see another new look at the game. And finally that great moment has arrived, all with the opportunity to learn a little more about the possibilities present in your Career mode.

On this occasion, the company has prepared a way in which the player will have to create his own progression, proposing a race from continent to continent with his own events and that the player himself will decide. This Career mode will be presented divided into five chapters and each of them will offer all kinds of paths in which the player will have the opportunity to indicate in which event you want to participate. In this way we will have before us more than 130 events over 9 different types of races.

Dirt 5 | Codemasters

As we complete races, we will also improve positions and, as we are at the top, we will get more stamps. What are they for? These can be used to unlock the main event of each of the chapters. In such a way that, once we unlock the event, we conclude the chapter, thus running in a “final battle” that will not come to an end until we have been, at least, in the top three.

Of course, Career mode also holds other great secrets. As we will be guided by AJ, a character played by Troy Baker (known for his role in Death stranding and The Last of Us 2). This will serve as a mentor while the character played by Nolan North will be the antagonist known as Bruno Durand. Although all this we will be able to know from October of this year in DiRT 5 with a premiere scheduled in PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.