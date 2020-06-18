Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

DIRT 5 was revealed as a next-gen title on the way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Fortunately, fans of the series will also be able to enjoy the game on current systems.

If you are excited about this release, we have good news for you, as Codemasters revealed its release date today. It is important to clarify that for now there is only one date for its arrival on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The study has not confirmed a release window for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but more information will be forthcoming in the coming months.

DIRT 5 already has a release date on current systems

DIRT 5 is still a few months away from its premiere, as it will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC starting next October 9. Its version for PC will be available through Steam.

Codemasters confirmed that details on the DIRT 5 version for the new generation will come later, so it invited the entire community to be on the lookout.

Robert Karp, project development director, stated that DIRT 5 Career mode will underpin the entire experience of this installment. This modality will be divided into 5 chapters with multiple routes, where there will be various types of competitive events.

In total there will be 9 types of competitions and 130 events. Players will be able to compete on a world tour that will take them from the United States to China. Details of other components of the title will be revealed in the coming months. Below you can see a roadmap of the study.

Codemasters accompanied today’s announcement with a special trailer focused on Career mode. We do not tell you more and we leave you the video below:

Today's video is part of our big Career mode focus for June

DIRT 5 will arrive on October 9 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Its version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X does not have a release date for now.