Dirk Nowitzki confirmed that Luka Doncic already surpassed him as Mavs GOAT

The former player of Dallas mavericks, Dirk nowitzki assured that Luka doncic already surpassed it as Mavs GOAT in the NBA.

Although Dallas mavericks did not go to a second round in the playoffs this season, there is no doubt that Luka doncic has further established himself as an elite player in the NBA. So much so, that even the legend of the Mavs, Dirk nowitzki, believes that Luka He has already surpassed him in every aspect of the game in history.

Here the data:

Dirk Nowitzki already has big praise for Luka Doncic 👊 pic.twitter.com/CpW1h0Xklh – Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) June 8, 2021

Dirk nowitzki he has always been one of the friendliest players in the game. The fact that he will declare without hesitation Doncic as the GOAT of the Mavs is a clear testament to this fact.

You can not deny that Doncic has reached unprecedented heights at such a young age. However, to say that he is now the best Dallas Mavericks player in history is certainly a bold claim. You will probably get there one day, but isn’t it a bit early to make this claim?