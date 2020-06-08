The Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN) arrested three executives of the cable television company DirecTV Venezuela on Friday. This is one of the consequences of the sudden departure of the company – a subsidiary of the multinational AT & T – in the country on May 19. The executives, Carlos Villamizar, Rodolfo Carrano and Héctor Rivero, are being held in the El Helicoide prison.

The cable operator abruptly announced its departure from Venezuela once the Nicolás Maduro government refused to remove two channels that are currently sanctioned by the United States Administration: Globovisión and PDVSA TV from the local programming grid. Faced with the impossibility of contending, at the same time, with Washington and Caracas, and dragging operational problems due to the fact that the rate increase was prohibited, AT&T made that decision, “with immediate effect.”

Two days later, the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice issued a judgment in which he ordered the expropriation of the company’s assets and assets, prohibited the departure of Venezuela from its managers, and ordered the intervention of his accounts and assets. The three executives were caught between two walls: the multinational’s march, for which they could not respond, and the government’s anger, politically damaged by the impossibility of broadcasting its television content at such an extreme moment of the country’s crisis, since DirecTV occupied 45% of the cable operator services in Venezuela and had a high popular penetration.

“The truth is, AT&T made a stark decision and launched those executives into sharks by deciding to leave overnight. The company has been able to organize a plan to leave Venezuela safeguarding the integrity of its workers, ”says Miguel Sogbi, a communication consultant who developed projects with the DirecTV Venezuela Board of Directors.

Aware of the potential consequences of that departure, the Venezuelan executives appeared days ago at the headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice and the Attorney General’s Office in order to clarify their legal situation and offer to collaborate. Without formal responses for a time, a arrest warrant was issued yesterday and the executives surrendered. The prosecution accuses them of having acted under pressure from the United States, but the Venezuelan authorities have not issued any official statement on the case and no charges have yet been filed.

In a statement offered to the media, Carlos Villamizar, an affected executive, stated: “I am very surprised by the measures that were taken against me. Neither I nor my colleagues who were apprehended are responsible for the suspension of service that occurred on May 19. I am just one more unemployed, one more affected ”,

Jesús Loreto, a lawyer for the managers, stated: “The Prosecutor’s Office accuses these people of having acted under pressure from the United States, despite not showing the evidence. That same day, we presented ourselves before the Constitutional Chamber, where an appeal for amparo was filed and both Rivero and Carrano adhered and made it clear that they did not participate in the closure of Directv Venezuela, did not know anything about what was executed by AT&T and provided information useful for research. ”