Directors of other Marvel movies also contributed to Black Widow

The movie “Black Widow” It has already been released, and it is time to open the “ban” to offer new details. This time we are going to some statements from the director Cate shortland in which he talks about the collaborative work process that exists in Marvel Studios. Along the way, the director ended up sharing the outcome of the film by revealing that other Marvel directors were contributing in one way or another to Natasha Romanofff’s film.

Asked how Marvel directors coordinate so many connected and ongoing projects, Cate Shortland compared Marvel to a “family” and that directors have a very close communication and reach out to each other for help:

When I was in post-production, I was talking to some of the other directors who were working on other material with Disney. So I think the beauty of Marvel is that you feel that you are part of that family. It is not manufactured. So sometimes we would all talk to each other if we needed help with what each of us was doing.

The directors of the Marvel universe who spoke with Shortland ranged from those of past projects such as Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, responsible for directing “Captain Marvel” to directors of current projects, which are still pending its premiere, the case of Chloe Zhao, responsible for ” Eternals ”or Taika Watiti, in front of“ Thor: Ragnarok ”and“ Thor: Love and Thunder ”:

… Anna helped me too, and Ryan, who came [a Marvel] before. And then, I talked to Chloe afterwards and to Taika as well. So all the directors talk to each other.

Obviously, also resort to those responsible for films that in the film’s reviews are marked as clear inspirations, in the case of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and the Mission: Impossible franchise. This is how he talks about brothers Joe and Anthony Russo and Christopher McQuarrie.