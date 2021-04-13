Directors of MicroStrategy will receive their payments in bitcoin

American business intelligence services company MicroStrategy continues to advance in the world of cryptocurrencies. On April 12, they reported that directors who are classified as non-employees will receive all payments for their service in bitcoin (BTC), instead of fiat money.

As indicated on its website, the company submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a document in which they also make official, that the decision made will stand in the future for directors who are not employees.

«In approving bitcoin as a form of compensation for the service of the board of directors, the board cited its commitment to bitcoin given its ability to serve as a store of value, supported by a robust and open source public architecture, without ties to monetary policy sovereign, “says the company.

Likewise, the agreement highlights that the amount of fees for said members of the board of directors, nominally will be in US dollars but, at the time of payment, will convert the dollars into bitcoin, which will then be deposited in their respective wallets.

In this way, the company led by Michael Saylor reaffirms confidence in the precious cryptocurrency. Such is MicroStrategy’s appetite for BTC, that on April 5, they reported that they bought $ 15 million worth of bitcoin, at an average price of about $ 59,339 per bitcoin, and now have 91,579 BTC in their reserves.

Despite how positive it may be for the bitcoin ecosystem, that companies like MicroStrategy increasingly acquire more cryptocurrencies, last March, the company had a downward trend of its shares in the Nasdaq market, on Wall Street.

On that occasion, the price fell more than 50% in just under a month, going from about USD 1,300 per share, to USD 620 at the close of March 5. MicroStrategy shares currently stand at $ 714.

MicroStrategy CEO believes people should buy bitcoin and “have it forever”

The CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, is a faithful believer in bitcoin and hence the accumulation of the cryptocurrency that his company has. In an interview reviewed by CriptoNoticias, Saylor expressed that people should acquire bitcoin, “buy as much as they can and have it forever to give to their children and their children’s children.”

For this reason, he does not believe that trading is a good strategy. “I didn’t sell a single satoshi and I don’t think you should buy bitcoin thinking of trading,” he said.

In addition, he assured that he “feels bad” for the people who sell bitcoin. “I think that people who sell, when their price rises, they can end up outside and lose it forever,” he said.