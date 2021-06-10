Director’s Cut ‘for PlayStation 5

We knew that Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions had resumed work after the release of Death Stranding. However, today the creative took advantage of the Summer Game Fest 2021 to present his new project, which is surprisingly related to his most recent title. His name is Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and will arrive exclusively on the PlayStation 5. At the moment, however, no more details are known beyond a very strange trailer.

Geoff Keighley, host of the event, mentioned that More information on Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will be released in the coming weeks. This has evidently rekindled rumors of a Sony presentation throughout the summer. Although the Japanese company will not have an official presence at E3 2021, it is part of the Summer Game Fest participants. This event will run until August 29, so there is still a long time to see more surprises.

Analyzing Sony’s current strategy with previous generation games, it is likely that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will not only offer us narrative novelties, but also a graphic section that harnesses the potential of the PlayStation 5. Games like The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, and Ratchet & Clank were updated on the new console; most increased the resolution and frame rate.

Death Stranding was one of the most controversial games of 2019. But … which Hideo Kojima game has not been controversial? Although the reception from the specialized press was positive – for the most part – the gaming community was divided with quite mixed opinions. Certainly, the title is very different from what we were used to from the Japanese creative, and not everyone saw it with good eyes.

According to a report by Jeff Grubb, a Venturebeat journalist and one of the most trusted sources in the industry, Hideo Kojima could close a partnership with Xbox for his next video game. Of course, the information is still unconfirmed and we will probably not know anything more during 2021. Grubb himself noted that the deal will not be announced at either E3 2021 or Summer Game Fest 2021. For now, then, we will have to settle for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut.

I’ve said it a few times, but don’t expect Kojima Xbox deal during E3 or SGF. – Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) June 10, 2021

