Director Taika Waititi does not know if he will make Thor 5 or when he will make Star Wars

The movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” has recently completed its filming phase, and is set for its theatrical release in less than a year. There is still time for director Taika Waititi but he is already looking at his future project after this film. That was what the filmmaker talked about in a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.

Right now, as far as it is known, there is no fifth Thor movie in development. We are still far from knowing how the fate of Thor will be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this fourth installment, but given the age and physical form of Chris Hemsworth, it is plausible that there could be one more Thor film if it is that from Marvel Studios they are open to the idea. Likewise, we know that Taika Waititi is linked to direct a future Star Wars movie, but not many details have come from this either.

In the interview he has given, Watiti has been quite unaware of what his most immediate future holds for him as a director in these two great houses.

Taika Waititi does not know if he will direct Thor 5

Although, as we say, a Thor 5 has not been announced, the director responds that only time can tell whether or not he will make another Asgard hero movie.

Who knows if we’ll do another one after this one, but I definitely feel like we put everything, every idea and every ridiculous concept or gag or trick or character, into this movie. I couldn’t be happier with her, ”says Taika Waititi, referring to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

In the interview, the director has once again highlighted how the next Thor movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, will go a level beyond what “Thor: Ragnarok” was.

I think this may be more fun. Everything we did with Ragnarok, we have multiplied.

Waititi doesn’t know if his next movie will be Star Wars

The director’s doubts have also extended to the Star Wars universe. From about February next year, Waititi hopes to be released from his work as the head of “Thor: Love and Thunder” and will be able to embark on his next film. However, you still don’t know what your next project will be:

I don’t know if it will be Star Wars. I hope that’s it, but there are a lot of other little things that I have my fingers glued to, so we’ll see.

Via information | The Sydney Morning Herald