In an alternate universe, all the love they have for the director of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ turns into hatred when we know that she almost fell into two of the MCU’s and DCEU’s biggest failures. Fortunately she managed to escape from the clutches that would have made her the most hated woman like Alan Taylor and even Joss Whedon, that’s right Patty Jenkins refused to direct ‘Justice League’ and ‘Thor: The Dark World’ and responds because he did.

Let’s start with the least worst, ‘Thor: The Dark World’ may not be considered THE failure of the MCU, but until that film the God of Thunder was not paid as much attention as now that Taika Waititi has known how to renew it with ‘Ragnarok’ and soon with ‘Love & Thunder’. On the other hand we have ‘Justice League’, which just made history by admitting that Warner Bros. did wrong to change all of Zack Snyder’s work, that’s why he is working to launch its version in 2021.

The current story would have been written very differently as we would have only one person to blame, Patty Jenkins refused to direct ‘Justice League’ and ‘Thor: The Dark World’, but in a recent interview for the French publication Premiere, the director She comments on how things happened and what made her decline the offer.

“I really like the people who work there, but they want full control over their films. The director is under control. Yes, it can happen. Also, it shows immediately if a director cannot impose his vision. When this is the case, I have the impression that these people are doing a different job than me. But With ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, I did exactly what I wanted. And then, everything a superhero movie needs comes naturally to me: I love shooting great action scenes versus great sets. I really enjoy it, “said Jankins.

Fortunately, he stayed at the DCEU to give us the great movie that was ‘Wonder Woman’, the result was so enchanting that a sequel is about to be released on August 14, 2020. Of course, if the pandemic allows it.