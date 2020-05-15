Trump: “Covid-19 evidence is overrated” 0:44

. – Rick Bright, the fired director of a key federal agency charged with developing responses to infectious diseases, testified before Congress on Thursday that the United States will face an even worse crisis if it does not have additional measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our window of opportunity is closing,” said Bright. “Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history,” he added.

Bright criticized the Trump government for not executing a “standard, centralized and coordinated plan” to combat the virus, and questioned the deadline that authorities have set for having a vaccine. His testimony occurs a week after he filed a complaint, in which he argues that he was fired from his job at the head of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA), because he opposed the use of a medicine frequently mentioned by President Donald Trump as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

About an hour before Bright’s hearing before Congress, Trump tweeted that he “had never met” and “never even heard of” Bright. However, he added that he considers the senior adviser of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) an “unsatisfied employee, who does not like or be respected by the people I spoke to and who, due to his attitude, You shouldn’t be working for our government anymore! ”

Before the health subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Commission, Bright urged the Trump government to consider a series of actions, including increasing the production of essential equipment and establishing a national screening test strategy, as well as a national standard for purchasing supplies. He also called on senior officials to “lead” by example and wear face masks and respect social distancing.

Bright said the government omitted “early warning signs” to prevent the spread of the virus. He said he would “never forget” an email from Mike Bowen, the other hearing witness and vice president of the medical supplies company Prestige Ameritech, stating that the supply of N95 masks in the United States, the protective masks used by health professionals , it was on a risky level.

“He said, ‘We are in deep ***,'” Bright said in his testimony. “‘ The world is. “

Bright said he “pushed” that warning “to the highest levels” it could at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), but received “no response.”

“From that moment I knew we were going to have a crisis for healthcare workers because we were not taking action,” added Bright. “We were already behind.”

In his written statement, Bright blamed the HHS leadership for being “derogatory” against his “urgent predictions.” The former director wrote that he knew the United States had a “critical shortage of necessary supplies” and personal protective equipment during the first three months of the year, and that he insisted in vain to the Department of Health and Human Services to increase the production of masks, respirators artificial, syringes and swabs. He also argued that he faced “hostility and marginalization” by HHS officials after he reported to White House business adviser Peter Navarro and members of Congress, “who better understood the urgency to act.”

And he noted that he was removed from his position as director of BARDA and transferred to “a more limited and less impactful position” at the NIH after he “resisted efforts to promote” “unproven” chloroquine for the treatment of covid-19. .

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services responded that this was due to “a personnel matter that is currently under review,” but noted that “it is in complete disagreement with the complaints and characterizations.”

Bright is looking to be reinstated to his position as head of BARDA. The Office of the Special Prosecutor, which is reviewing Bright’s complaint, has determined that there could have been a “substantial probability of wrongdoing” when he was removed from his post, according to Bright’s attorneys.

Representative Anna Eshoo, a California Democrat and panel chair, said Bright “was the right person, with the right judgment, at the right time.”

“We cannot have a system where the government fires those who do it right and rewards those who do it completely wrong,” Eshoo added.

During his testimony, Bright also questioned the Trump administration’s goal of manufacturing one for 12 to 18 months. In that sense, he considered this period too optimistic and described it as “an aggressive period” when he pointed out that it usually takes up to 10 years to manufacture a vaccine.

“My concern is that if we rush too hard and consider eliminating critical steps, we may not have a full assessment of the safety of that vaccine,” Bright said. “So, it’s still going to take some time,” he insisted.

Some Republicans on the subcommittee said the hearing should not have taken place.

Representative Michael Burgess, the top Republican on the panel, noted that “all informants must be heard,” but added that the hearing was “premature” and “damaging” to the special counsel’s investigation since Bright’s complaint was filed. just a week ago.

Along the same lines, Republican Representative Richard Hudson of North Carolina stated that the hearing was not about the complaint, but to “undermine the government during a national and global crisis.”

The meeting of the subcommittee this Thursday comes two days after a very followed hearing in the Senate that included the participation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci said at the time that having access to a vaccine by the start of the school year in the fall would be “a bit far” and warned that some schools won’t open soon, which Trump later called “an unacceptable response.”

Fauci also testified from his home, where he is in quarantine, as he was in contact with a White House staff member who tested positive. But Bright physically appeared at the hearing wearing a face mask, as did the lawmakers who questioned him. Many members of the House have strayed from Capitol Hill since the outbreak began, although they are expected to return this Friday to vote on a multi-million dollar Democratic bill to continue the response to the crisis.

