Throughout the first 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the god of thunder has proven to be a multi-faceted character that evolves over time, however, his beginnings in this franchise were not as easy as it was thought and to know more details of this process, director Kenneth Branagh revealed what the challenge of directing ‘Thor’ was.

In 2011 he finally made it to the big screen, the most popular nordic superhero in the comics, with a story about a selfish and presumed heir to the throne that exiled in a world that is unknown to learn what it is to be a true and humble leader, this combined with mythological aspects, something that had not been seen until then in the saga.

This fantasy theme was one of the things that Branagh worried about during the live-action, because the other superheroes that made up the MCU like Captain America, Iron Man and Hulk, They had plots more focused on reality, so I did not know the reaction that the viewers were going to have, also added to the pressure of wanting to shine as much or more than the rest of the Marvel adaptations.

“When that movie was made, the challenges of this new Marvel universe were so immense, how do you find a way to let that person live in that first phase of four movies? It was the most extreme. We’d already had the brilliance of Iron Man from Robert (Downey Jr.) and Jon (Favreau). We had already had the Hulk, it had not worked as they expected. We had Captain America. We had to find (a place) for the one with the blond hair and the arch bridge Iris. That was always going to be difficult. “

This was explained by the British filmmaker during an interview with Comicbook.com, where he also applauded the evolution of the character throughout his feature films: “There is an incredible diversity of stories and character development within 50 years of comics. The films now they are doing it with the character, “he also said he would be interested in re-directing an MCU project.

Finally is movie It was a box office hit with $ 449 million raised, Achieving that two other sequels were made and one in development for Phase 4, as if that were not enough, he put a before and after in the cosmic adventure films, which are already fundamental in the MCU.

So while Kenneth Branagh revealed what the challenge of directing ‘Thor’ was, he also invited audiences to see his new production ‘Artemis Fowl’ which will be available on June 12 at Disney +