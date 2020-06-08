MEXICO – Zoé Robledo, the director general of the Mexican Social Security Institute, reported Sunday night that he tested positive for SARS-Cov-2, so he will remain isolated.

The official, who on Friday accompanied President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on his work tour of the state of Tabasco, said on his Twitter account that the people with whom he had contact are under epidemiological surveillance.

“I want to report that today I tested positive for # COVID19. I will continue to work remotely, coordinating the tasks in my charge and promptly following the instructions of the extraordinary doctors of @Your_IMSS,” he wrote.

Robledo is one of the first-level officials that López Obrador commissioned to face the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico, so he has been very active alongside the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

In fact, the official was one of those attending the press conference in which López Obrador released his recommendations to avoid infections, among which are “not to lie, not to steal and not to betray.”

The Mexican Social Security Institute, IMSS, detailed in a statement that after presenting symptoms of COVID-19, on Saturday June 6, Robledo Aburto was tested, which was positive.

“From the confirmation, the corresponding epidemiological protocol was applied and the home isolation of the owner was determined and the people with whom he had contact were informed,” he added.

President López Obrador is on tour in the Mexican southeast.

According to the statement, Robledo “is in good health and from his home works and coordinates the responsibilities he has at the IMSS at the national level, in punctual follow-up on the actions carried out by the institution.”

He added that they will be “in permanent surveillance of the evolution of the case and of the people who had contact with the general director of the IMSS.”