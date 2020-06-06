One of the most controversial stories in superhero movies is undoubtedly that of Josh Trank, director of Fantastic Four (2015) and 20th Century Fox. Now, the director related for Geeks of Color that was really confused when the studio rejected his idea that Sue Storm was an African American womanBecause Michael B. Jordan was Johnny Storm and Reg E. Cathey playing Franklin Storm was the most natural thing.

Trank relates that the studio had to justify the appearance of Kate Mara as Sue Storm and decided to invent a whole story of adoption so that her skin color fit the story.

The director says:

“There were a lot of controversial conversations behind the scenes. He was mainly interested in a black Sue Storm and a black Johnny Storm and a black Franklin Storm. But also, when it comes to a studio in a massive movie like that, everyone wants to keep an open mind about what big stars are going to be there, ‘Well, maybe it’s Margot Robbie or something.’ But at the end of the day, I found a lot of rejections when choosing a black woman for that role. “

And adds:

“When I look back, I think I should have left when I understood it and I feel ashamed for that, for not doing it, just for the beginning, because those are not the values ​​that I represent in my own life and those were not the values ​​then, or never, they were for me. Because I’m someone who always talks about standing up for what I believe in, even if it means burning my career, and I feel bad that I don’t do it in this matter. I felt like I failed in that regard, but that was a strange and unfortunate situation, I don’t know how to say it. ”

Trank was successful in 2012 with Chronicle, who paved the way for him to embark on the adventure of the Fantastic Four. While Jordan may not have been a household name at the time, he had previously worked with Trank and had been cast to star in Creed, indicating that he was on his way to becoming the star the public knows today.

Earlier this year, Trank revealed that even playing Jordan as Johnny Storm, he was making so many death threats that he bought a gun to keep him in his sleep.

Even though the director rejected the film on social media the weekend it was hitting theaters, his biggest regret is still not fighting hard enough for his vision in those early stages of development.