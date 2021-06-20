Director of Shazam! responds to Zack Snyder for his erotic image of Batman and Catwoman

A few days ago the controversy was unleashed when it was announced that DC Comics censored a scene from the animated series of Harley quinn where Batman would appear giving oral sex to Catwoman. For many this was complete nonsense, especially when the decision was justified by saying that “heroes don’t do that”.

The response from the fans was not long in coming, and in addition to them the actor Val Kilmer shared a gif of Batman Forever – 41% where the character said “We can try. I’m going to bring the wine”; and then Zack Snyder went even further, since in his social networks he shared a fan art of Batman doing oral sex to Catwoman on the roof of a building.

Canon pic.twitter.com/rpPaRhVnQ8 – Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 18, 2021

Many applauded Snyder’s image and it was shared by thousands in addition to receiving numerous comments and likes. However, another DC Comics director, David F. Sandberg, responsible for Shazam! – 88%, surprised again with their sense of humor, since they added to the image of Snyder (omitting the most controversial part) Shazam holding a camera, as you can see below:

Nikon pic.twitter.com/sX9TVtMRDO – David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 18, 2021

This is not the first time Sandberg has made such a joke. A few months ago he was criticized on Twitter by a user who complained about the comedy on Shazam!, and the filmmaker shared an image of the superhero played by Zachary Levi but dressed in black, with black eyeliner and a cross tattooed below his left eye:

Great, then you’ll love the new direction we’re taking the character in!

Great, then you’ll love the new direction we’re taking the character in! #ItsNotAPhaseMom https://t.co/rrHtzo72ud pic.twitter.com/wWovHhaTJS – David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 5, 2021

The DC Comics Cinematic Universe, also known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has continued to advance after Snyder’s departure, movies such as Shazam! and Aquaman – 73% have shown that the franchise is still attractive to the masses and that at the same time it can get a good reception among the critics. On the other hand, Snyder fans are not satisfied with the direction the saga took, since as Zack Snyder’s Justice League demonstrated – 82%, the new DCEU installments stray too far from the director’s plans.

Currently fans of Zack snyder They campaign on social media with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (Restore the SnyderVerse) in the hope that the aftermath of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but there is no news about it. What is a fact is that the sequels of Shazam!, Aquaman and the first solo movie of The Flash.

