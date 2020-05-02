The year 2020 had started in an exciting way for fans of the Saint Andrew. The club reached the leadership of the general classification and Group B of the Paulista championship, with 19 points won in ten games. However, the stoppage of the competition due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus abruptly interrupted the good moment and left Ramalhão in a delicate situation.

With a good part of the cast and the technical commission having the contracts closed after the dispute of the state, the Santo André board is reorganizing to keep the players, thinking about a possible resumption of Paulistão. In an interview with Sports Gazette, the football executive of the ABC Paulista club, Edgard Montemor, explained that Ramalhão is already dealing with athletes about a new exclusive link for the return of the championship.

Luizão is one of the players who would have the contract ended at the end of Paulistão

“The commission’s contracts and mine ended on the 26th. But Santo André started conversations with the athletes to re-hire them, so to speak, because the contracts had already ended. In relation to the technical commission, Santo André has already agreed to return coach Paulo Roberto, in case the competition comes back. My situation was also right with Santo André to be available for the continuation of the championship. And with the athletes we have been talking for three, four days. I believe that, due to the advanced conversations, we have at least 60% of the players renewed too “, he declared.

He added that he also deals with players on the issue of wage reduction. “It is a reality not only in football, but in any sector of economic activity in the country,” he said.

The problem for the manager is related to players who already had an agreement with other clubs after the end of the contract with Santo André. These are the cases of striker Ronaldo, the team’s top scorer in the Paulista Championship with five goals, and defender Luizão. The first was already announced by Sport, while the president of Ponte Preta, Tiãozinho, confirmed the second as a reinforcement in an interview with Ponte News.

“Ronaldo is almost certainly not coming back, because Sport has already signaled his use in the return of the Pernambucano Championship. And we are still trying to Luizão, who got it right with Ponte Preta. But for now it’s just these two”, clarified.

Edgard Montemor also explained that Ramalhão has ten players without the finalized bond, five of whom were registered for Paulista and five of those who were not on the list. Are they: Fabrício, PV, Denis Germano, Bahia, Pereira, Dudu Vieira, Guilherme Garré, Héliton, Luiz and Will.

“There were four of those enrolled, plus Will, from list B. We have other players, who will even be enrolled and used in this return of the competition. There were at least four to five players who trained with the squad of the Campeonato Paulista, but who had not been and enrolled and will be in that return, even to decrease cost. These players must join the players that we will rehearse to assemble a cast of 23, 24 athletes “, he added.

* special for Gazeta Esportiva

