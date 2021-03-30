Director of Godzilla vs. Kong was devastated that the movie was opening on HBO Max

Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% continues to surprise those who have the opportunity to see it in theaters. The new film from Warner Bros. and Legendary brings back the energy of the MonsterVerse through the confrontation of the most famous titan in the entertainment industry. Although the numbers at the box office are good, and success on HBO Max seems inevitable, at first things were catastrophic for Adam Wingard, who was completely devastated to learn that his film was coming to the streaming world. Warner’s decisions are not always to the liking of its employees.

The pandemic caused Hollywood studios to take a path that was not to everyone’s liking. With cinemas closed and the odds of a quick return to the old scene, companies have concluded to release many of their films via streaming platforms, including Warner Bros. and Godzilla vs. King kong. Of course, the top executives made the news known without consulting the directors after each production, a fact that caused controversy on social networks. For Deadline, Wingard reveals that learning the truth was a severe blow to him.

The day HBO Max surprised us all was December 3, my birthday. Here I am, leaving town to celebrate, and I receive a text message from my agent, Dan Rabinow. Immediately Inbound: Announcement that all WarnerMedia titles will go to HBO Max. I was like, ‘What the heck?’ I stop, and that’s when the ad came through. Godzilla vs. Kong, all movies will go to HBO Max at the same time as theaters.

Adam He confessed that he experienced very difficult feelings with Warner’s decision, since Godzilla vs. Kong it was his first break in the Hollywood high leagues; the movie had been designed to be seen on the largest screen possible.

This was my first big movie, a great opportunity. More than that, this is a movie that is meant to be seen on the big screen. If any movie is that, it’s Godzilla vs. Kong. If you want to fill the size of the screen, this is the one you have to display. I was depressed, upset, sad. It took me a while to figure out the details.

Godzilla vs. Kong it raised $ 122 million during its first weekend on the billboard, an impressive sum in pandemic terms. The confrontation between the colossi was so anticipated that countless people, especially in China, threw themselves fully into theaters to witness the event. Will you be able to achieve greater success through the HBO Max platform? The film will hit the catalog tomorrow October 31 to impose its presence alongside Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, the other production that has caused a very positive stir among consumers of the service.

As of yet, Warner Bros. has not offered details on their next MonsterVerse movie but it’s clear they won’t be stopping with productions anytime soon. The Toho Beasts still have a lot to offer audiences, especially now that Hollywood has the resources to bring them to the big screen in the most spectacular way. Who will be the next creatures to face off and steal the excitement of the fans? We hope the future brings with it more fascinating stories about great monsters, without the pandemic getting in the way to cut our way to theaters.

