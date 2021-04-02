Director of Godzilla vs. Kong Says Next MonsterVerse Movie Should Have Fewer Humans

Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% is the movie of the moment, the whole world is talking about it, critics, the media and the general public have expressed their various opinions about the film, thus demonstrating one thing, and that is that there is nothing so powerful and striking as seeing two giant monsters fighting each other until the last consequences, while the human race tries to survive the destruction that both creatures leave in their wake.

The truth is that the success has led some people and media to think about a continuation of the franchise through new films that explore the infinite possibilities presented in the previous installments of the MonsterVerse. This is reflected even in the statements of the film’s director, Adam Wingard who, despite his participation in the film, still has a lot to contribute in this regard, and it is mainly that in case there is a continuation of the epic battle between Radioactive Lizard and Giant Ape, the next MonsterVerse movie should have even more monsters than the last installment, although a continuation of this cinematic universe has yet to be confirmed.

In a talk with Entertainment Weekly, the director discussed the direction that Legendary Pictures should follow if they intend to continue producing films located in the MonsterVerse, from which it follows Godzilla vs. KongBecause if there are new projects, Wingard believes that the next feature film should almost completely eliminate the human component and focus on the huge monsters. The filmmaker stated:

I think ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ is the first time that we’ve really been able to have full sequences where the movie leaves the humans and stays with the monsters, just like any other character. That’s a huge advance in terms of visuals and even in terms of story. If there is another MonsterVerse movie, in my opinion it should be the first full monster movie. I’d say 30 percent human, the rest monsters, basically flipping the formula for what a lot of these movies are generally about. I think people are ready for it.

After seeing the human participation in the film, the question remains: How could humans be less relevant in the plot and development of the hypothetical sequel? When the focus is obviously on the epic encounter between two monsters with the ability to destroy everything we know as civilization. Could a new movie work by leaving little room for humans to give context to the confrontation between various monsters? Without mentioning the difficulty of building a universe in which humans are no longer relevant to what it is intended to tell, how could the viewer connect with a film that no longer considers that their participation affects the future of the planet they inhabit; without a doubt the proposal of the director of Godzilla vs. Kong presents an interesting panorama, which so far only takes place in the plane of possibilities, but which would surely be a work that many would be willing to see just for the mere fact of knowing what a world would be like in which humans are no longer indispensable. . How would the absence of humans affect the public’s perception of the MonsterVerse? It is only something that time and the producers of this franchise can show us in case they decide to extend their project and choose Wingard again to continue to lead the hypothetical sequel.

