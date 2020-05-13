With the stoppage of all national competitions during the pandemic of the new coronavirus in Brazil, all clubs had their finances affected. Executive Director of Fortaleza, Sérgio Papellin spoke exclusively to Lance! about the situation at the Ceará club and celebrated a partner in particular who makes a difference at this moment: the tricolor fan. The financial impact was great for everyone and ends up affecting an entire plan. We had a very big partnership with the athletes and club employees and so far there have been no mass layoffs, as seen in other clubs. We are managing to fulfill our commitments and we count on a great help from our partner-supporter, who has been a great partner at this moment ‘, declared the leader.

Sergio Papellin arrived in Fortaleza in 2017, when the club was playing in the C Series, and participated in the entire reformulation that led the club to the Series B title in 2018 and the classification for the 2020 Copa Sudamericana. With the stoppage, the Director Executive believes that the team will lose on the physical issue, but not on the tactical issue.

‘At this moment, we have to think about everyone’s health and hope that everything is normalized as soon as possible so that we can return safely. We will have as a great challenge to maintain the achievements we had in 2019. We lost in physical conditioning, but we have a squad that has been working with Rogério since last year, we will not lose so much in the tactical part ‘, he analyzed.

A member of ABEX (Brazilian Association of Football Executives), Papellin also highlighted the joint work that is done between managers in Brazil aiming at a safer and more organized return for all.

‘Abex has been helping us a lot at this time, always keeping us informed of the measures being taken by the competent authorities, not only in Brazil but worldwide. And the exchange between our companions, has been important so that we can develop a return protocol with great security for those involved in this process’.

