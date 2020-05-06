Josh Trank, the director of the film Fantastic Four (2015), assured in an interview on the Polygon website that he received death threats for having chosen Michael B. Jordan, an African-American actor, to play “Human Torch”, a character from Marvel that was originally intended as white.

Trank, who will premiere his new movie Capone online next week, addressed the details of his experience in Fantastic Four, a superhero film racked by the specialized press and which failed at the box office with $ 168 million in revenue from a budget. of 120 million.

“For the world I grew up in, a racially intense Los Angeles where we were used to seeing white superheroes, some of my friends who were black should have seen a black superhero,” he said.

“So I felt that, being in a position of power, I could change the system a little bit,” he added.

Trank signed to give life to “Human Torch” to Michael B. Jordan, with whom he had previously worked on Chronicle (2012).

Miles Teller, Jamie Bell and Kate Mara played the rest of the film’s superheroes.

But numerous voices on the Internet expressed anger that “Human Torch” was a black person on tape compared to the traditional view of a white character in the comics.

This situation led Jordan to defend in an Entertainment Weekly text the need to increase diversity in cinema as a more faithful reflection of the world.

And Stan Lee, the comic book legend who created the adventures of Fantastic Four with Jack Kirby, said in the same media that choosing Jordan was not only a “good” thing but, in his opinion, “it was a great idea.”

All this did not prevent Trank from receiving many criticisms and even death threats, according to his account.

“I was receiving threats on the IMDb forums from people who said they were going to shoot me,” he said.

Trank even went so far as to buy a gun and kept it charged and close at hand while he slept.

“I was fucking paranoid during that shoot. If someone had broken into my house, it would have ended his fucking life,” he said, expressing that he was only trying to defend himself and before clarifying that, after shooting was finished, he returned the weapon.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.