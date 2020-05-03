Despite the fact that the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 outbreak has left many unable to leave their homes, people have chosen to go to streaming services to continue watching movies, and the favorite of many worldwide is ‘Extraction’. But, now it’s its director, Sam Hargrave, who has said that There is a problem working with Chris Hemsworth on an action movie.

‘Extraction’ is a film that has been well received by the audience, and for its well-done action very much in the style of the Keanu Reeves movies, ‘John Wick’, or simply because it is a film that allows those who see it to disconnect a little from reality and enjoy explosions, a generic action movie story, but above all from a continuous scene that lasts around 12 minutes, with adrenaline doses at their best.

The success of the film is not to be taken lightly as it is produced by the directors of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Joe and Anthony Russo. In addition to being the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, who works in collaboration with the Russo brothers, being stunt coordinator for various movies at the MCU.

During an interview The Guardian did with Hargrave, the director mentioned the problem of working with Chris Hemsworth in an action movie by saying: “No matter how much dirt or crap you put on Chris Hemsworth, there is no way around it, he is devilishly handsome.”, for the director it will be very difficult for the actor to get out of his gallant box to become a man of action, but the public seems to be accepting it.

If you have not seen ‘Extraction’ yet, the film follows the mercenary who is not afraid of anything, Tyler Rake, played by Hemsworth. Now, within his next mission, is to rescue the son of an international criminal who is handling everything behind bars. A mission that will make Rake face drug traffickers, smugglers, betrayals and danger to every corner where he is.

‘Extraction’, now available on Netflix, and outside of his role as Tyler Rake, Chris Hemsworth is expected to return for the fourth God of Thunder movie in the MCU, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. This feature film is expected to arrive next February 11, 2022.