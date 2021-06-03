Director of El Conjuro 3 gives details about the post-credits scene – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The director of The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, Michael Chaves, has confirmed the existence of a post-credits scene that was intended to present a new installment of The Conjuring saga, probably a new spin-off, as as happened in other feature films in the franchise. But eventually this extra sequence was removed from the final footage.

The filmmaker, who was also in charge of the film in the same saga, La Llorona, commented during an interview with NME that the scene in question was eliminated from the film to give the film a more closed feeling. Chaves, has avoided giving great details about the content of this sequence, although he has hinted at what it could be.

“I’m going to keep the mystery about what it was, because it may end up coming out but in a different way,” said the director, who claims to be “very proud of how it ends”, since apparently it will be a fairly closed end to the story . “Needless to say, the door is still open for many more Warren cases and adventures, but there is something about it that makes it feel like an ending to the trilogy,” said Chaves.

Although the universe of The Conjuring currently has two spin-offs in production, La monja 2 and The Crooked Man, it is possible that the film to which Chaves has referred is not part of those already announced, but is one new installment starring another evil entity.

Since the premiere of its first installment, directed by James Wan in 2013, The Conjuring has become one of the most established horror franchises today. In addition to the main saga made up of the Warren trilogy, this universe features the Annabelle doll trilogy and The Nun and La Llorona films. In total, the series has grossed more than $ 1.8 million at box offices around the world.

The Conjuring 3: The devil made me do it, has Michael Chaves in the direction, along with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga who return to incarnate the leading couple of the saga to investigate a new crime related to a demonic possession. The film hits theaters this Friday, June 4

Source: However