Director of Cruella says that there is a similarity with Joker

In its obsession with adapting its animated classics to live-action films, Disney had allowed itself to turn Maleficent back in 2014 – 50% from a villain to an antihero. The box office success of that film not only caused its sequel, but also the development of Cruella, a film that, after the release of its first trailer, provoked comparisons of the public with Joker – 91%, yet another movie about a traditionally villainous character being reinterpreted. And now the director of the new production believes that both tapes do share something.

In an interview with Total Film, director Craig Gillespie, who was in charge of Cruella, talked a bit about the comparisons that came up with Joker following the trailer for his movie. Obviously, he thinks they are quite exaggerated, but he considers that there is a thematic issue that unites both stories and that is the way in which circumstances lead someone to make more villainous decisions:

There are some emotional aspects of Cruella that send her onto the dark side of the villains. It is definitely his own movie. To rethink Curella I believed that it was important to show the darker side of her. But there will also be a lot more fun, a lot of humor. There are many delicious jokes and a rhythm to his style that is different from Joker.

Cruella, as you can imagine from the title, tells the origin story of the evil fashion designer who in 101 Dalmatians – 98% decides to kidnap a litter of puppies to wear their fur on a spotted white coat. The character has previously been portrayed in live action by the legendary Glenn Close. Now it will be for Emma Stone, who also had something to say about the comparisons between her new movie and Joker.

He is very different from Joker, in many ways. I would never even remotely compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix. I wish I was more like him.

The movie appears to be set in the 1970s, and from what we’ve seen in the trailer, we’ll see how the young woman trying to make her way in the fashion industry ends up becoming the terrifying person we meet in the movie. original story.

Obviously, the tones of the movies will be very different given that an era rated R, something unthinkable for a Disney production. The film is one of many that the studio has prepared as spin-offs or direct remakes of its animated classics, although it seems that it will be the only one we will see this year, given the delay caused by the pandemic in its release and production schedule.

Cruella will be part of Disney’s new simultaneous release strategy. Wherever possible, the film will be on the bill next May 28 and, where no or people do not want to risk going out, it can also be seen through the company’s platform, but only through an additional payment to that of the subscription as happened more recently with Raya and The Last Dragon – 97%.

