Joel Schumacher, director of two “Batman” movies and other well-remembered productions like “St Elmo’s Fire” and “The Lost Boys”, died this Monday at 80 years old in New York City after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Schumacher took over the direction of the Batman film franchise after the withdrawal of Tim Burton. He directed « Batman Forever » in 1995, which starred Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey and Nicole Kidman, and accumulated more than $ 300 million dollars in earnings around the world. Then he was in charge of « Batman & Robin » in 1997, which had George Clooney in the role of the Dark Knight, but received harsh criticism.

Openly gay Schumacher was accused of introducing homoerotic elements into the relationship between Batman and Robin; and in 2006, Clooney told Barbara Walters that he had played a gay Batman.

Another of his well-remembered plays took place in 2004, when he directed the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical « The Phantom of the Opera. » The production garnered three Oscar nominations.

The success of his debut, « St. Elmo’s Fire ”, with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy, not only helped him create a man for the Brat Pack actors, but made Schumacher a sought-after Hollywood director. Following this film came the 1987 vampire comedy « The Lost Boys ».

He also adapted two books by John Grisham: « The Client » in 1994 and « A Time to Kill » in 1996. The latter featured a cast that included Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey, Sandra Bullock, Ashley Judd, and Matthew McConaughey.) He will be remembered for such films as « Falling Down » (1993), « 8mm » and « Flawless » (1999) with Robert De Niro and Philip Seymour Hoffman, and « Veronica Guerin » (2003). He also directed the thrillers « Tigerland » (« Way of War ») and « Phone Booth » (« Deadly Link »).

Born in New York City, Schumacher studied fashion at the famous Parsons School of Design. He moved through the world of haute couture before dedicating himself to the seventh art. After moving to Los Angeles, he applied his fashion experience to first work as a wardrobe and interior designer on television and in film in productions such as « Sleeper » (1973) by Woody Allen.

Seven years ago, in 2013, Schumacher directed a couple of episodes of the Netflix political drama « House of Cards, » and in 2015 he produced the series « Do Not Disturb: Hotel Horrors. »

