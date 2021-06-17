Director James Gunn has proposed a Marvel and DC crossover movie

There are not a few fans who have fantasized about the idea of ​​one day seeing a movie in which the characters of the Marvel universe and those of the DC Universe come together, something that has happened, although on rare occasions and sometimes without reaching the levels of epicity that fans would want, in the comics.

Today it seems unlikely that we will see a crossover in the cinema of the so-called DC Extended Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there is someone who has tried. That is James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films and who in recent years has been in the framework of DC making the imminent film “The Suicide Squad” and the series “Peacemaker”. Being on one foot in each house reveals that has had the opportunity to raise this possibility with Marvel and DC.

Sale

Marvel Space Cowboys Board Game

The Infinity Stones are scattered throughout the Multiverse. Use his essence to recruit heroes and villains and earn Infinity Points to claim the Infinity Gauntlet and stop Thanos from ending our world.

This conversation has emerged on Twitter responding to a fan about who would win in a showdown between Guardians of the Galaxy and the Suicide Squad, to which Gunn replied that “the fans” would win. Gunn was immediately asked by another fan if there were any chances of one day seeing a Marvel / DC crossover movie. There he revealed that it is a conversation he has had, and although he does not see it impossible, he does not believe that it will happen:

I have casually discussed it with those in charge of Marvel and DC. I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s impossible either.

Gunn then added that he is not personally a fan of crossovers, preferring to focus on the story and characters, rather than inserting various cameos and references:

Sometimes I find it disconcerting that many people seem more interested in crossovers, cameos, references and post-credits scenes than in the story and characters of a particular movie. When I make a movie, I spend 99.9% of my time thinking about the story and the characters, and 0.1% about the rest.

Will we ever see any of this in the movies?

I’ve casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel & DC about it. I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s an impossibility either. THAT SAID, just constantly seeing crossovers & mashups is less enchanting to me than a strong story. https://t.co/mJ8GQzSI4j – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 17, 2021