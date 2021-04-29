Director Goro Miyazaki assures that while there is inspiration, Studio Ghibli will continue – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Japanese animated film director Goro Miyazaki ensures that Studio Ghibli will continue to produce works as long as its members remain motivated, regardless of the presence in the studio of his father and co-founder, Hayao Miyazaki.

“As long as there is something interesting, something worthwhile for those of us who remain at Ghibli (…), that is reason enough to continue. But if there comes a time when we don’t feel like it, I think it would be time to shut down Ghibli. The question is talent and motivation, ”the 54-year-old director said in a recent interview with Efe.

Miyazaki spoke with Efe on the occasion of the theatrical release of his latest film, Earwig and the Witch (Earwig and the Witch, 2020), which will hit Japanese theaters on April 29 and a day later, on April 30, in Spain. from the hand of the distributor Vertigo Films.

“I think it’s correct to say that the goal of the creation of Studio Ghibli was to produce Hayao Miyazaki films. That is why they do not think of making films of any person to maintain the company or to earn money in any way, “said the filmmaker, who has directed three films for the famous studio.

Studio Ghibli was established in 1985 by the late Isao Takahata and Yasuyoshi Tokuma; by producer Toshio Suzuki, 72, and director Hayao Miyazaki, 80.

The future of the studio began to be in question when Hayao announced his retirement in 2013, a decision he would retract to work on the short film Kemushi no Boro (Boro, the caterpillar, 2018), after which he took charge of the direction of the film Kimitachi wa do ikiru ka (How do you live?), which is still in development.

Although his son Goro recognizes the weight in his father’s study, about which he joked that he still has “for about ten more years” in the industry, he was optimistic about the continuity of the company after his retirement and proactive in experimenting with new formats for your productions.

Goro’s most recent work, Earwig and the Witch, is the first film from the Japanese studio to be developed entirely with computer imagery (CG) and 3D, technologies with which it has said it would not mind working again in the future.

Source: However