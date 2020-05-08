‘The Joker’ is one of the most popular villains in both comics and movies. Several are the actors who have put themselves in the shoes of the deranged clown such as César Romero (television series), Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger until hen 2016 it was the turn of singer and actor Jared Leto, who played the character for ‘Suicide Squad’ without much success unlike his predecessors.

Also read: Karol G releases a home video clip of ‘Tusa’

Now, four years after the film’s premiere, its director – David Ayer – defends the actor’s work after answering a user’s question on social networks:

“Despite how much some DCEU (DC Extended Universe) fans love Jared’s Joker, he was too creepy for compassion, and his looks didn’t convince everyone … David, you’re dealing with the ‘nerds’ at the ones who don’t like Henry Cavill’s Superman because he’s not wearing underpants. You know that, right? ”

Also read: Rupert Grint, Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, announced the birth of his first daughter

Subsequently, the filmmaker replied: “Of course, character creation is a tightrope. I was inspired by current DC comics. I find it incredible that it is still such a theme almost five years later. My heart breaks for Jared: he did a magnificent job. Most of it remains hidden. ”

For sure character creation is a tightrope. I took inspiration from the current DC comics. I find it incredible it’s still such a topic 5 years later. My heart breaks for Jared – he did magnificent work. Most of it remains unseen. https://t.co/IRj7vB1ZjG – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 5, 2020

It is worth remembering that, in 2019, the ‘Joker’ returned to the cinema with a solo film directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix.His work earned him the Oscar for ‘Best Actor’, as did the Bafta, Golden Globe, and Actors Guild Award, among others.

It may interest you: Lafourcade, Mon Laferte and Camilo join MTV festival

On the other hand, Gunn also works on ‘The Suicide Squad’., tape that is in its editing phase. The production It will feature part of the cast of the first film, including Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, who will return with their characters from “Harley Quinn” and “Amanda Waller” respectively.

‘The suicide Squad’ will hit theaters in 2021, a date that has not been changed so far.

.