Director Chris McKay prepares a revenge movie about Nightwing

A few weeks ago, the director Chris McKay It brought some hope to the possibility that his Nightwing movie would somehow be resurrected, that Warner Bros. would decide to take the project back. At the moment nothing has been heard about it, but the filmmaker has spoken again about the film, offering more additional details.

At the time, back in 2017, the director sold the film as something very different from anything we had seen in movies or series in Gotham. Now the director adds that his plan for this film was to introduce the fictional city Blüdhaven, place where Nightwing’s adventures in the comics usually take place, at the same time that it progresses that it was going to be a revenge movie.

It becomes a revenge movie and would be an introduction to Nightwing and the world of Blüdhaven. There were going to be a lot of villains.

Regarding the focus of his film, he qualifies it as a study of the character of Dick Grayson, to delve into the possibility of this character who was raised by a father figure who is certainly not the conventional one.

It would be a real character study on this guy who grew up with some kind of bad father. [Estudiar] how that made him, as a young adult, try to fight and get away from that world as much as humanly possible and be drawn back into it.

The director has also explained how all this came about, going back to 2017, and how the project was offered to him in his day.

They [Warner Bros.] They were working on a script before I came along. So DC hired Bill Dubuque to write a cover for Nightwing, and I came in while the script was in progress, that draft hadn’t been completed yet, but it was completed after I was hired. So I took that rough draft with some ideas I had regarding the theme and the genre in general. There were a few things I wanted to combine and I built a trailer, but I never got a chance to finish it. It’s instructive for some of the things that we were going to do with the movie and also what DC has embraced since then, it’s probably the best way I can describe it.

The project began to expand, and if at the beginning of 2018 it was advanced that we were going to have news about it, it did not take long to know that the Nightwing movie was certainly not a priority for Warner Bros.

The director explains that of course his approach was not to make a big budget film, which could justify the studio’s reluctance, thus ensuring that “It was not going to be a big budget movie, it was going to be less than 100 million dollars”.

Once again, and it is also the reason why he does not want to say many things, he sends a message of hope. Explain that it has been a time of great change for Warner Bros. films and no one has officially told him not to make the movieSo keep the illusion

The reason that I’m doubting [en contar cosas] it’s because right now [viernes 18 de junio], Nobody has told me that we are not going to make that movie. It’s just right now; they have other priorities. That is the point of view from which Warner Bros starts and obviously many things, many of their plans have had to change and change again. They’ve been through a lot of stuff, and when they brought Nightwing to me, they were in the process of doing Matt Reeves’ The Batman, so I was starting with that. So for me I still have high hopes that I’m still going to make that movie. Maybe it’s a wish, but no one has said ‘hey kid, you’re not going to make that movie.’ In fact, if they have said ‘today we are not prioritizing that movie’, but they still want to make a Nightwing movie something that I think is still important to them.

That is, according to him, we still have to hope. Who knows if with the Warner Bros / Discovery merger next year, maybe it can find its home as an HBO Max exclusive movie, like future Batgirl movies or the Blue Beetle movie.

Lastly, as a big question, how this movie fit in with the rest of DC moviesWas it linked to the Snyderverse or was it something independent? It seems that this also evolved over time.

There were still a few things to figure out about what that was going to be like, ”McKay says, gracefully avoiding the question on tiptoe, but adding that Batman didn’t occupy an important place in the story. It was a Nightwing movie, it was like you were picking up a Nightwing comic. You don’t have a guarantee that Batman is going to show up, but he could show up and other people could show up, but again you’re dealing with Nightwing and that’s what I like. My feeling is that in the early years, we might have seen [Ben] Affleck appear [como Batman]But as it was projected and the studio was developing ‘The Batman’ with Matt Reeves, it became something more independent. I like the idea that we don’t have to connect with certain things, we can make it a story that takes place in Blüdhaven or with Dick Grayson and his world. How he became Nightwing and why he became Nightwing there were a lot of things I liked about the approach.

