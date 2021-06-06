Director Brad Anderson Joins DC’s Peacemaker Series

The Serie “Peacemaker” was born as a spin-off of this summer’s film “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad” by director James Gunn. In fact, it grew out of director James Gunn’s own head, and he would direct some episodes himself, though not all. It seems that we already know who will be one of the directors that add to the DC Comics television series.

From The Ronin media they report that the veteran director Brad Anderson he is the latest to join the directing team for James Gunn’s “Peacemaker” series, starring John Cena. Anderson is known for the thriller “The Machinist”, “Session 9” and for directing episodes of other series such as “Titans” or “Frequency”.

Anderson joins a team of directors in which we also have Jody hill (“Observe & Report”, “Eastbound & Down”) and Rosemary Rodriguez (“Marvel’s Jessica Jones”).

Set in the world that Gunn created for “The Suicide Squad,” the “Peacemaker” series stars John Cena and “will explore the origins of the character Cena will play in the next film, a man who believes in peace at any price … no matter how many people I have to kill to get it. “

The series of eight episodes will premiere in January 2022 on HBO Max, still no date for Spain or other countries.

In addition to Cena in the title role, “Peacemaker” is expected to star Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Reddie Stroma as Watchman, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke , Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

