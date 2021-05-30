Director and actor Tom Hiddleston discuss the challenge of creating the Loki series

Ten days separate us from the premiere of the series “Loki” on Disney +. There are many hopes placed on the Marvel series starring Tom Hiddleston, and with what little they have wanted to tell about it, each fan has assembled their own theories about how it will affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We know that the series will have ramifications for the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but it remains to be seen in what direction these go. Apart from those doors that the series will open

On this occasion it is the director of the six episodes Kate Herron and actor Tom Hiddleston who advance the series by talking about the challenges and challenge that has meant creating this series dedicated to the character.

Tom was an incredible collaborator, because it was a pleasure working with someone who has been creating his character for over a decade, ”says director Kate Herron. But at the same time, he was completely open to taking the character to new places, showing sides of him that we hadn’t seen before, and putting him in situations that we hadn’t seen before.

Herron also added that the team’s biggest challenge was find a way to “subvert expectations of what people think they will see of Loki.”

Hiddleston applauded the work Herron did at the character development level. It is then that he refers to a journey inside the characters. Once again, in a way, they allude to identity and the personal journey that will take place.

Kate really stands up for these characters and has created a world where Loki and the other characters feel things very intensely, and the stakes for them are very high, ”explains Tom Hiddleston. Through that soul journey, they are able to change. Change begins with acknowledging who you are, acknowledging your mistakes, acknowledging your past, and making peace with it. So you really move on. And with a character like Loki, those themes are a bit extraordinary.

Finally, we have the director’s words highlighting Loki’s unique character:

The funny thing about Loki is that, strangely, can be full of contradictions. We have seen him in his most villainous side in The Avengers. But at the same time, you have to adore him when he goes like ‘now I want that’. Isn’t that what we all mean in that situation? There is a facet, but there is also a great hurt and pain

Via information | Disney’s D23 Magazine | The Direct