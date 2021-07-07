Director and actor Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85

Director and actor Robert Downey Sr. has been confirmed to have died at the age of 85, reportedly passing away at his home in New York this morning. He is the father of actor Robert Downey Jr., a famous interpreter of the Marvel saga who gave life to Tony Stark, one of its protagonists, for more than 10 years. His father had a long career in the audiovisual industry and was one of his son’s influences to dedicate himself to that same field.

According to Deadline, filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. passed away. The director made multiple wacky independent films and shorts when he began his career in his native New York in the 1960s. Later he continued working as a director and also as an actor, in films such as Boogie Nights: Pleasure Games and Magnolia – 84%. About his death, his son, who was named after him, said the following on his Instagram account:

RIP Bob D. SR. 1936-2021 Last night Dad died peacefully in his sleep after years of battling Parkinson’s, he was truly a dissident filmmaker and remained optimistic throughout his life. According to my stepmother’s calculations, they were happily married for over 2,000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey you are a saint and our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Junior refers in his message to the writer Rosemary rogers, the third wife of his father with whom he remained married since their marriage in 1998. Father and son were close and often, like his mother, the actress Elsie ann ford, they appeared in his movies. In fact, the interpreter made his film debut when he was just five years old in comedy Pound (1970) that their father directed and in which he gave them a role.

Mr. Downey began his career as a film photographer in 1953 and made his debut as a short film director just eight years later in 1961. His first work was titled Ball’s Bluff And it was the story of an American Civil War soldier who woke up in the middle of New York in the 20th century. One of his most acclaimed films is Putney swope (1969), a stark critique of racism and the American establishment. It would not be until the nineties when he began to have small roles in productions of famous directors.

Such was the case with his role in Boogie Nights: Pleasure Games – 92%, a minor role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film about a young man who became a porn star during the 1970s. He also reappeared in a title by that director with Magnolia – 84%, a film starring Tom Cruise in which he also had a tertiary character. However, he continued working as a director of both fiction and documentary until 2005.

He also worked on television during his first decades as a filmmaker and even directed several episodes of the iconic series. The Twilight Zone. His last performing credit was in comedy Robbery in the heights, starring Ben Stiller, about a group of employees of an exclusive apartment building who decide to rob the home of a corrupt businessman who ripped them off.

Reports on the death of Robert Downey Sr. speak of how difficult it was for him to deal with the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, which had deteriorated his health since he was diagnosed five years ago. The director had two children, Robert and the also actress Allyson downey. Rest in peace.

