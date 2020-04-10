On March 24, 2011 Virginia Ruano presented her new management team at the head of the Castilla y León Villa de El Espinar Open, so now she will celebrate her tenth tournament as a director, yes, whenever the global pandemic allows it. When she took over the tournament, only ten women governed ATP events in the world, six of them in Europe.

Virginia Ruano is also the co-director of the C.P.V. Total Tennis of the Somontes Sports Club. Ex-Olympic player participating in the J.J.O.O. from Atlanta, Athens and Beijing, in the last two he won two silver games; winner of 4 Federation Cup with the Spanish team and winner in 10 doubles grand slam (6 Roland Garros, 3 Open USA and 1 Open Australia), 1 more than mixed (Roland Garros) and the women’s master WTA Tour Championship; and played 3 Wimbledon finals. He accumulated 46 tournament wins, 43 doubles and 3 singles; and she was three times champion of Spain. She defended world number one doubles between 2003 and 2005, being a tennis professional as a player for 18 years, in which she accumulated nearly 600 doubles wins. He also works as a commentator for Teledeporte TVE.

When and why did you start playing tennis?

“At 8 years old at the C.D. Heather Osuna, on the weekends, and I started because I had to leave sports gym because my parents couldn’t travel to school; and the Heather caught us close, my brother played tennis and I tried another sport ”.

What do you like to remember and transmit about your beginnings and your successes?

“I love remembering how we went from weekend to weekday, and the excitement of being able to pass the group that Carmen Bustamante coached, and the children’s fry tournaments we played. I like to transmit to the children the illusion for the sport they practice and that they take it as fun, not as an obligation. To older people, there would be other indications ”.

At what level is the organization of major tennis events in our country? Is there a model from another country that is exemplary for you?

“I think France is the example, and the closest one, has always worked very well. As for organization, I see them well, Barcelona and Madrid, our two banners, are a reference ”.

As for the number of future tournaments and challengers that are held in Spain, compared to other powers, how do you rate the current calendar?

“Well, in the last three years more challenger tournaments have been held again, there has been more help from the RFET and that has made it possible for the players not to have had to go to other countries, and for the level of tennis in Spain to rise.”

What would you like there to be for the promotion and organization of future tournaments and challengers like the one you direct?

“More aid from private companies, who are interested in tax relief, and support tennis and sport in general.”

If it were in your hands, what would you like to give Spanish tennis for the future?

“More aid so that players do not have to move from their communities to others -in the case of schools, for example-, and that there are more tournaments, so that they continue to grow as tennis players.”

What are the most exciting and rewarding tasks of exercising as director of an international tournament? And the most complicated ones?

“The most exciting thing that everything you think, and you think, that is going to help the players in your tournament you can carry out, on the track; not just keep it in mind. And the most complicated thing, finding financial aid so that these things can be carried out. ”

You enter your tenth tournament as a director, what scales or moments would you highlight?

“The first, the official presentation, when taking over from a tournament with a lot of weight, a lot of history; then, having managed to organize the international women’s tournament and, just last year, having got the players to compete in El Espinar from the first round. I would also highlight that moment when you realize that, as a player, suddenly you ask for something, a banana for example, and what you need appears on the court; And when you go to the other side, to the organization, you realize all that it takes for that banana to hit the track. It opened my eyes about how difficult it is to organize events. Now, it makes me a little funny (in quotes), it is almost bizarre, that I am going to celebrate that tenth tournament, which is a nice moment; and that, however, I don’t know right now if I will be able to celebrate it (due to the coronavirus) ”.

Beyond its history, what does the organization of an event like OCYL Villa de El Espinar mean today? How can it influence the environment, the youngest tennis players and fans?

“It is one of the largest world sporting events in the region and that has a positive impact. El Espinar is known throughout the world thanks to its tournament, I suppose that the fact of so many visits generates more wealth in the municipality, and for the players to be in a privileged environment ”.

How do you feel in front of the tennis school?

“I feel that in the end I am giving back to tennis a little bit of what it has given me, starting with a school –C.P.V. Total Tennis, at the C.D. Somontes– from scratch and with the pyramid inverted, from below towards the elite ”.

Is tennis a classic sport or does it admit variables to win as a show?

“It is classic that you have to adapt to the new times to win as a show.”

Can you order physical strength, mental strength and technical quality?

“Mental strength, and the other two have to go hand in hand and complement each other.”

What are the conditions that a current player must meet to be on top?

“Having a little bit of everything, a very good head, a spirit of sacrifice and work and, possibly, putting tennis before other things.”

Your favorite hit to watch? And your favorite hit to execute?

“McEnroe’s volley-kick, his uploads to the net. My backhand cut or my right side inverted ”.

Which player in history would you have liked to have a good rally with? Why?

“The two that I liked the most were Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe, and with Martina I was able to do it.”

What work would you like to be able to do to help disadvantaged or needy people?

“Take tennis to everyone, not that people go to see it, but take it; a little like football, especially with children. “

What are your hopes, personal and sports, for the future?

“That we return in a short time, perhaps 2021, to a situation like that of five months ago. That we can go out normally to buy bread and be able to attend a tennis match again. ”

Have you experienced any situation similar to the current one (Covid-19)?

“No, nothing. Great stops, for example, I was 18 years old due to pubic osteopathy injury and I was unemployed for a year but, of course, I could leave the house ”.

What do you miss the most, personally and tennis, in this situation?

“Being with more people than you want, enjoying the outdoors doing things, being able to have a drink anywhere. To be able to see how the school is going, to jump on the court to play, to follow current games, not those of long ago ”

What did you feel when the big tournaments have been suspended?

“Uncertainty about what was going to happen, especially when Roland Garros was going to be the first grand slam that was not going to be done, there you see everything in danger. Then when Wimbledon falls, you think there won’t be more tennis all year. ”

What advice would you give a player to face this long period without competition, until July 13?

“That they have calm and patience, and think that all the tennis players are the same, and that they maintain the state of form, within their possibilities.”

If it were up to you, how would you save this 2020 season? How would you organize the calendar from July to December?

“We start from the basis that we do not know if the calendar can be made. I would freeze the points as of the last tournament, I would try two options: freeze the points and start again in 2021 as if it were 2020, that is, a two-year ranking. And, on another plane, that in each country they do national tournaments with people who can compete at home, so that they stay in shape, because traveling is very difficult, at least until August and September. That each country tries to keep its tennis players active, but it cannot be in open international tournaments, because we do not know what the future will hold for us. Trying to start the international ranking in 2021, now there is too much uncertainty to think about traveling to another country ”.

Photos: Goyo Ybort and loaned by Alberto Simón and Pedro L. Merino.