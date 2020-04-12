Miguel Ángel Jiménez it follows the attack against the Sánchez government for its management of the coronavirus crisis. The golfer became a trend last Saturday for his criticism of the actions of the social communist government and this Sunday he did the same again in an interview with LowGolf.

«I do not retract what I have said because it is how I feel it; I might be wrong but I feel like we’ve been fooled“, he claimed Jimenez after being questioned for his controversial statements against the Government made in an interview with Canal Sur last Saturday and which went around the world.

Miguel Ángel Jiménez He reaffirmed himself in his words and continued affirming that: “The management has not lived up to the circumstances. for personal interests so direct resignation … but from all, from one extreme and from the other, we do not have politicians who represent us to anybody ».

To conclude, the golfer from Cádiz asked for union to overcome these difficult moments. «Now we all have to be together so that it is cut off as soon as possible and people can leave their homes because you cannot have a society locked up just because, “he concluded.