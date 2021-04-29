Direct Line reaches the market

Bankinter: Línea Directa reaches the market

Bankinter is about to premiere. It is like taking a child to the financial market and involving him in the whole community. The financial entity will take the insurance company public to deliver it, in a ratio of 1 Bankinter share to 1 Línea Directa, to its shareholders, reserving a 17.4% stake, with which its current investors will keep 82.6% of it.

They also already know that Línea Directa, due to the luck of the market, will be from the Ibex 35 for one day so that, by disengaging from Bankinter and listing it, which is how the insurer will actually be placed on the stock market, it has a neutral effect in portfolios, as it is a kind of split, as we have already explained in previous weeks, for the action. But on April 30, Línea Directa will be excluded from the selective and will be listed on the Continuous Market, while the bank index will be adjusted in the same terms. So for the anecdote, this Thursday the selective will have 36 values, one more than usual.

The company, as we said, that goes to market by listing, that is, the value starts trading without prior sale or subscription process. The big difference is that shares cannot be bought before the security begins to trade, as is the case with the IPO (public offering for sale) or the OPS (public subscription offering).

In its quotation graph we see how the stock gains 5.4% in the last three consecutive sessions and reduces the negative balance for the month to just 1%, while maintaining the upward bias, as one of the best values ​​of the Ibex in the year, with advances of 33% for the value. While, Since last April 20, it has been down 0.59% on the value by the AQR Capital Management fund.

Bankinter quote

Regarding recommendations, it is worth highlighting the reduction of the target price by KBW for the stock to 4.40 euros per share from the previous 4.54 euros. While Barclays has also raised its PO from 4.70 to 4.80 euros per share, while Jefferies has done the same to 5.10 euros from the previous 4.70.

“In a comparison by multiples against its main competitors and under forecast of results for the end of 2021, Bankinter is not favored: PER 16.3v for the entity compared to a multiple of 13v on average for its competitors. By CV, the undervaluation with respect to the market is clear, but if we compare it with the rest of the sector, Bankinter is the most expensive entity by this criterion with a PVC of 1v and a sectoral average of 0.49v ”, according to the fundamental analyst of Hey, Maria Mira.

“It is concluded – highlights the expert – that the market already discounts, in part, the best profitability data, growth in margins and Bankinter’s good solvency. Within a sector for which in the medium term we do not expect a recovery in its business and therefore neither in its capitalization, Bankinter is doing better than the rest in both fields, both in business and in the market. “

Bankinter fundamental analysis

From a technical point of view and if we monitor the technical indicators of the Investment Strategies, we see that the total score rises slightly to 8.5% from the previous 8. In negative for the value we find the volume of business in the medium term, which is decreasing, while the long-term volatility is increasing for the value. On the other side we find the upward trend in the medium and long term, the total, slow and fast moment that is positive, the volume is increasing in the long term and the decreasing volatility, in the medium term for the value.

Bankinter “it begins to consolidate under its 40-period simple moving average or medium-term, movement supported by a rebound in trading activity that jeopardizes the viability of previous rising lows projected from 5.43 euros per share. For the moment, the price keeps intact the medium-term bullish structure ”, as analyzed by the technical expert of Investment Strategies, José Antonio González.

Bankinter on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Technical Bankinter

