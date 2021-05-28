Direct Line: beware of the new scam that the Police are warning about

Person using mobile.PEXELS

The message includes a link to send an alleged documentation to which the Police warns that it should not be accessed

It is the smishing technique, with which cybercriminals pose as legitimate companies to steal data

In the same way that there are more and more technologies with which to do good deeds, the tricks available to cybercriminals also increase every year. One of the most popular scam techniques of recent years is the smishing.

What is this scam?

This technology is precisely what cybercriminals have used in a scam that the National Police warns about on Twitter. “Do not click on the link or send any documentation”, is the recommendation of the security body. The SMS pretends to be an official message from the insurance company Línea Directa.

If the enabled address is clicked, victims can be guided or even forced to download a program or document that contains a trojan. With it they can access our most important data or even control our browsing on the Internet.

What is smishing

It is a word derived from SMS and fishing (‘to fish’); fishing refers to techniques in which the cybercriminal tricks the victim into biting (like a fish). Thus, this method consists of sending an SMS by the scammer to a user, pretending to be a known entity.

The objective of steal private information or steal money, charging some hidden fee. Normally, the message asks to call a special rate number or access a link to a false website under the pretext -changes of privacy policy, errors in personal data, etc.-.