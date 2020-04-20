A video of the Chilean Navy It went viral in the last hours on social networks due to its striking clarity and simplicity to convey the importance of “staying home” in the face of the pandemic of Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the disease COVID-19. Chile, one of the Latin American countries with the most contagion tests in the region, currently has a total of 10,088 positive cases in the country, the third highest record behind Brazil and Peru. The death toll, meanwhile, reached 133 after seven victims were added on the last day.

The recording was headed by Rear Admiral Yerko Marcic Conley, Commander-in-Chief of the First Naval Zone of the Chilean Navy, who opens the thread that begins the entire message composed of force personnel in each of the branches: from medicine, through sailors, professionals, cooks. “When you get sick from coronavirus, it is very likely that you have a fever and that it is not a common flu“indicates the high command

“You’re going to breathe slowly, like you’ve had a sponge put in your nose. When you try to fill your lungs by inhaling you will feel short of breath and that will scare you”Continue a force dentist and a command. The message continues, with multiple protagonists: “You are going to cough a lot. so much that you’re going to tire until you almost pass out. Your back, chest, arms will hurt, you will try to take air you will not be able to. Then they will put oxygen on you, which will burn your nose and hurt even more. And if you can’t get over it, another doctor will come and put a tube down your throat. They will connect you to an artificial respirator. It is annoying and you will not be able to eat or speak. You will be in a closed room, without seeing your parents, siblings or children that you love so much. Because you’re going to make them sick of the same thing that is killing you. You will feel just remembering those you love, that you will start crying and you will be afraid to die“Say other members of the Navy.

Finally, Marcic resumes the video: “That’s when you will understand why they told you … stay home!” The Chilean Navy actively participates in the tasks of prevention and control of compliance with the curfew that occurs at night to avoid the massive contagion of COVID-19. They are also part of the logistics and distribution of sanitary and food kits throughout the territory.

The Chilean government reported in the last hours of Sunday a total of 10,088 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. The Vice Minister of Health, Paula Daza, He specified that until Saturday night 358 new infections of Covid-19 were added, by delivering a daily report from the government headquarters. The total death toll rose to 133 after seven victims were added on the last day.

“The number of new cases that we have been having in our country in recent days is registered between 300 and 400. In other words, we have kept this number of new cases stabilized practically throughout the last week.“Said the official. Health authorities expect the highest number of infections to occur between the end of April and the beginning of May, in the middle of the southern autumn. Most of the registered cases are concentrated in the metropolitan region of Santiago and cities in the south of the country, which are colder and wetter regions.

The world’s largest copper producer confirmed the first coronavirus case on March 3. In Latin America, Brazil has more than 36,000 cases and Peru more than 14,000, according to a count of . based on official information. Chile has applied more than 100,000 tests to detect the coronavirus since the outbreak began, according to health authorities.

The health crisis has hit the Chilean economy, which was already resentful of a wave of social protests that erupted in October. The government recently announced two aid packages to face the health crisis for more than 13,000 million dollars to support SMEs, the unemployment fund and informal workers, among other measures.

The Chilean government estimates that the economy will fall 2% in 2020 affected by the pandemic, which forced the adoption of quarantines, curfews, to close non-essential trade and suspend classes, among several other measures to prevent the virus from spreading.