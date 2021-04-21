Diosa Canales upsets her fans with a photo posing topless

Goddess Canales He does not stop raising the temperature on social networks and displaying his curvy anatomy to the delight of his more than 1.2 million Instagram fans.

A few hours ago, the actress and singer shared on the famous social network a spicy image in which she can be seen posing topless while covering her breasts only with her hands.

As expected, the snapshot of the Venezuelan playmate has received hundreds of daring compliments and has accumulated more than 19 thousand red hearts so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diosa Canales | God is Love ❤ (@diosacanalesmusica)

Previously, Diosa Canales paralyzed hearts by appearing wearing her prominent charms with a tiny bikini black color, to enjoy a hot day in the pool with your little one and his partner José Roberto Rojas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diosa Canales | God is Love ❤ (@diosacanalesmusica)

