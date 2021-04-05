Diosa Canales shows off her curves in a tight skirt and a top without a bra

Goddess Canales She has been characterized by being a very active woman in the main social networks who also knows how to raise the temperature of her fans with countless publications that leave thousands of them drooling.

This Sunday, the singer and actress uploaded a couple of images to her Instagram account to show off her curves with a sexy pose that she made while wearing a tight skirt and a braless top.

“Do you like Blue? 💙💙💙 1 or 2? ”, The Venezuelan star also asked her admirers in the postcards that already exceed 78 thousand red hearts.

Days ago, Diosa Canales had already given the note after sharing a short video in which she appears with a tight cheek shorts, while moving her rear a little.