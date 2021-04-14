Diosa Canales shows off her charms with tight shorts and a top without a bra

“Beautiful woman”. This is how they described Goddess Canales many users on Instagram. The Venezuelan actress and singer once again left more than one square eye with her latest publication.

“Training very hard 💦💯 How many want to climb the hill with me this Sunday? Obviously they must be here in Medellín”, he wrote without further ado next to a photograph where you can see him wearing his charms tight shorts and a white top that left in evidence she wasn’t wearing a bra.

The image of the playmate has added more than 36 thousand red hearts in a few hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diosa Canales | God is Love ❤ (@diosacanalesmusica)

In recent weeks, Diosa Canales has modeled all kinds of sensual garments that undoubtedly favor her so that her curvy figure is worthy of admiration.

How about?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diosa Canales | God is Love ❤ (@diosacanalesmusica)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diosa Canales | God is Love ❤ (@diosacanalesmusica)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diosa Canales | God is Love ❤ (@diosacanalesmusica)

Keep reading:

In a string thong, Diosa Canales shows one of her secrets to keep her skin radiant

Lis Vega heats Instagram by wetting her curves with a floss bikini

Wanda Nara publishes a sexy photo and is criticized for asking her followers for this

FILED IN:

Goddess Channels ⋅ Famous ⋅ Instagram

Easy and delicious no-bake cookies

This no-bake cookie recipe only needs a few ingredients, they are very quick to prepare and delicious.