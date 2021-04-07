Diosa Canales shares a hot video with a daring outfit that drives her followers crazy

U.S.

Goddess Canales She is one of the most popular Venezuelan artists on social networks. Every time the actress and singer publishes something on her Instagram, it generates a stir among her followers in particular and with Internet users in general.

This time, the also playmate did her thing by sharing a hot video where she appears walking with a daring outfit that highlights her curves, while promoting a product that, according to her, serves to achieve more intense orgasms.

In just a few hours, the clip has accumulated more than 200 thousand views and almost 350 comments.

Without a doubt, Diosa Canales is synonymous with eroticism and sensuality. Her more than 1.2 million fans appreciate every time the model delights their pupil with spicy content.