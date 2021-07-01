Diosa Canales promotes her live shows dancing in sinful attire

The controversial singer Goddess Channels He again gave something to talk about on social networks after sharing an erotic video on his Instagram account shaking his impressive charms.

A few hours ago, the Venezuelan uploaded a clip of just over a minute, to promote her live shows, where she can be seen sensual dancing clad in a sinful outfit It consists of high latex boots, bodysuit and fishnet stockings, an outfit that unleashed low passions among its followers and immediately accumulated a cascade of compliments towards her curvy figure.

“Are you ready to see my show and shows live in the best stages and top places in each city ??? Comment on where we started and stay tuned on all our social networks so that you can join us on this great tour throughout Mexico “, wrote the playmate in the material that so far has more than 22 thousand reproductions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diosa Canales | God is Love ❤ (@diosacanalesmusica)

Previously, Diosa Canales allowed herself to be admired exercising on a bicycle wearing a tiny black bikini, to ask his fans how their curves look with their workouts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diosa Canales | God is Love ❤ (@diosacanalesmusica)

