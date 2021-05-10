Diosa Canales leaves little to the imagination with tight high-cut bodysut

Goddess Canales He is eager to show his body on Instagram with his best letter: to attract attention to scandalize or, simply, to pamper the pupil of his loyal followers.

A few days ago, the playmate shared a video and some photos where she appears modeling in a sensual way, dressed in a tight white high cut bodysut leaves little to the imagination due to how tiny the garment is in the part of his groin.

As expected, the publications of the Venezuelan singer and actress have received all kinds of daring compliments and thousands of little red hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diosa Canales | God is Love ❤ (@diosacanalesmusica)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diosa Canales | God is Love ❤ (@diosacanalesmusica)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diosa Canales | God is Love ❤ (@diosacanalesmusica)

Previously, Diosa Canales took sighs by publishing a short clip, clad in a tiny black bikini, moments before going to sunbathe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diosa Canales | God is Love ❤ (@diosacanalesmusica)

It may interest you:

Aleida Núñez shows off her shapely legs posing in a miniskirt and heels

Lis Vega publishes video wearing a daring lace and see-through bra

The fury of Wanda Nara after Instagram censored this photo in underwear

FILED IN:

Goddess Channels ⋅ Famous ⋅ Instagram

Make a delicious creamy cilantro sauce

Transform the flavor of your favorite dishes with this rich creamy coriander sauce, which in addition to being easy is super quick to make.