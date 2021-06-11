Diosa Canales leaves her fans speechless with a photo in a string thong that only covers the essentials

Goddess Channels She knows how to take advantage of every minute in the open air and often shares it with her 1.2 million followers on Instagram, where, in addition, the starlet puts a spicy touch on postcards with countless garments that highlight her attributes.

A few hours ago, the Venezuelan left both locals and strangers speechless with a photo where she appears sitting on a stone on the Cerro de las Tres Cruces, Colombia, wearing only a tight top and a black string thong that barely cover the bare essentials of her prominent curves.

“So we go 💪 My best allies when it comes to training @nutrabiocolombia”, is the epigraph that the singer also used in the image that has almost 18 thousand ‘likes’ and more than 200 comments.

“You look spectacular 😮😮”, “Who else zoomed in? 😂😂 ”and“ You are beautiful and rich 🔥😍 ”were just some of the compliments.

Previously, Diosa Canales also accelerated beats with another image from one of her shows, where she can be seen wet and with a tiny wardrobe.

