Diosa Canales highlights her curves with fitted blue leggings

U.S.

Goddess Canales He again paralyzed the hearts of his Instagram fans with an image where his attributes did not go unnoticed.

A few hours ago, the Venezuelan actress and singer appeared posing seated, sheathed with tight blue sports leggings that perfectly highlighted her shapely anatomy.

“The goddess of goddesses ❤️”, “Beautiful my goddess. Even though I’m gay I love you hahaha 😍😍 ”and“ I’m a big fan of yours because you are a warrior woman that whoever says about you slides you and you always try to improve and be a better person. And I tell you with all sincerity, you were much prettier after pregnancy I love how your body looks. You are beautiful 💞 ”, are just some of the compliments that were left in the snapshot that in a few hours has more than 18 thousand red hearts.

As if that were not enough, Diosa Canales also took the opportunity to publish a video of some of her presentations, where what most attracted attention were the sexy costumes of the star that make anyone lose their minds.

