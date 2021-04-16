Diosa Canales highlights her curves with fitted blue leggings

Goddess Canales He again paralyzed the hearts of his Instagram fans with an image where his attributes did not go unnoticed.

A few hours ago, the Venezuelan actress and singer appeared posing seated, sheathed with tight blue sports leggings that perfectly highlighted her shapely anatomy.

“The goddess of goddesses ❤️”, “Beautiful my goddess. Even though I’m gay I love you hahaha 😍😍 ”and“ I’m a big fan of yours because you are a warrior woman that whoever says about you slides you and you always try to improve and be a better person. And I tell you with all sincerity, you were much prettier after pregnancy I love how your body looks. You are beautiful 💞 ”, are just some of the compliments that were left in the snapshot that in a few hours has more than 18 thousand red hearts.

As if that were not enough, Diosa Canales also took the opportunity to publish a video of some of her presentations, where what most attracted attention were the sexy costumes of the star that make anyone lose their minds.

Keep reading:

Aleida Núñez shows off her tempting legs with a tiny red dress

Kyra Sedgwick recounted the embarrassing moment she made at Tom Cruise’s house

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer showed off their pregnancy in the magazine Vogue Mexico and Latin America