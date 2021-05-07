Diosa Canales heats the nets with her prominent attributes in a minibikini

Goddess Canales He has managed to captivate more than 1.2 million Instagram users so far thanks to the ‘spicy’ content he publishes on his profile and in which he boasts of his daring style and beauty.

On this occasion, the Venezuelan singer took the opportunity to upload a short video in which she appears sitting on a bed, showing off her prominent attributes with a minibikini that heated up the famous social network due to the little fabric that the swimsuit contains.

“Getting ready to sunbathe. Would you like to come with me? 😝🖤💦 ”wrote in the clip that has reached more than 384 thousand views and comments such as:“ Impressive woman, mercilessly beautiful! ❤️ ”,“ Bombón 🔥🔥 ”and“ You’re so hot 😍😍 ”, are just some of the compliments they left for the star.

In a previous publication, Diosa Canales took the opportunity to delight the pupil with other material where she can be seen showing off how well she knows how to shake her hips.

It may interest you:

Kim Kardashian wears new blonde look posing in tiny black trikini

The new photo of Joselyn Cano in a bikini that drives Instagram crazy

Yanet García has his followers upset about the content he has uploaded to his OnlyFans