Dior photographs its campaign in Jalisco with the Mexican model Sara Esparza

Officially it is Dior girl summer. Models also appear in the pink beach of Careyes, a place that has hosted the best parties in the destination.

(Courtesy Dior)

In addition, the house will make several pop-ups in different cities. Total there will be nine pop-up stores and nine resorts: in Mykonos Village, Mykonos Nammos, Forte Dei Marmi, Cortina, Il Riccio, Ibiza, Bodrum, Montecito and Montenegro, which for the first time hosts an ephemeral showcase dedicated to luxury in the Portonovi Marina.

(Courtesy Dior.)

There is also a pop-up in Santa Barbara, California. The line has been available since May in these boutiques and also in online stores.