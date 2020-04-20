One of the most controversial players at the beginning of the season was Dion Waiters. The former Miami shooting guard was suspended by the team after failing to abide by the rules of behavior on a flight, where he was said to be eating a marijuana treat. However, the new Lakers player wanted to go out and tell his story in The Players Tribune.

According to Waiters, lately “I have been going through a lot of depression. I suffered anxiety too. The last year and a half I have been struggling with it. ” In addition, he added that “for me, depression is a false happiness. You lie to yourself, you hide things, you say that everything is fine, but it is a lie ”

In addition, he was responsible for the plane incident, since he stated that “it was all my fault. My behavior was idiotic. The weird thing is that all my life I was a leader and not a follower and Pat (Riley) knows me and knows that I don’t use drugs, but when you are in the middle of difficult times, you can get caught in things you would never do ”

Dion Waiters at The Players Tribune “When your mental health is a problem, the solution is right there. You gotta turn to the people who love you. I mean really love you. Not the fake love. I’m talking about FAMILY.” #NBA https://t.co/C6YYIMBDW5 – Samuel Gómez (@ retlaw_44) April 20, 2020

