The lunch hour was busy this Sunday, 26, on social networks. That’s because Diogo Nogueira decided to make a moqueca, live, while doing a live on YouTube at Quarantine.

For the celebration of his 39th birthday during the new coronavirus pandemic, the musician decided to celebrate online, with the broadcast, and the virtual presence of friends.

The live is intended to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19 in Brazil. With a QR code, Internet users were able to participate.

On social media, fans congratulated Diogo Nogueira on his birthday and sent comments. The most published hashtag is ‘Em Casa com Diogo’.

Diogo Nogueira’s moqueca recipe

On the musician’s YouTube channel, in addition to the presentation, the production decided to share with the followers the recipe for the moqueca made, live, by Diogo Nogueira. Who wants to take a chance on the stove?

Moqueca A La Nogueira in the Clay Pot

Ingredients:

• 8 slices (sea bass or whiting)

• 500g gray shrimp

• 4 small tomatoes

• 1 green pepper

• 1 red pepper

• 1 yellow pepper

• 2 large onions (1 finely chopped onion and 1 sliced ​​onion)

• 5 cloves of garlic

• 2 doses of cachaça to flambé the shrimp

• Olive oil to taste

• 500 ml coconut milk

• 6 tablespoons of palm oil (for those who like it)

• 2 chili peppers

• Parsley and cilantro to taste

• Black pepper to taste

Method of preparation:

Season the fish with a lemon broth, salt and pepper to taste. Before starting to prepare the moqueca, flambé the prawns. No choice of deep pans: give preference to the frying pan. It is also necessary to choose a frying pan with a lid to put out the flames quickly, if necessary.

How to flambé:

Heat the pan, let the oil very hot and add the prawns. Then carefully place two doses of cachaça (preferably in a small glass) in the corner of the pan. If you are inexperienced in using the stove to flambe, use the match or lighter.

In a clay pot put the oil and let it heat up a lot. When it is very hot, place the sliced ​​peppers and leave for a minute or so. (Hint: smell the peppers). Remove from the pan and set aside.

Then, place the finely chopped onions, garlic and sauté. When the sauté is ready, arrange the onion at the bottom of the pan, place the fish slices, peppers and onion rings on top. Add the coconut milk.

Wait for the fish to cook. Finally, turn off the heat, add the palm oil and cover the pan. Let the flavor refine for five minutes and you can serve.

Preparation time: 50 minutes.

Tip: The moqueca can be accompanied with white rice and palm farofa. The transmission recipe was made with sea bass fish.

