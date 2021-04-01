DiO Connect – 3-in-1 smart plug with Assistant and Alexa

It incorporates remote control, as well as WiFi receivers.

The DiO Connect socket combines WIFI and Radio Frequency 433 MHz technologies, which allows you to simultaneously control your lamps and devices from your mobile, by voice or simply from the remote control included in the pack, and 100% compatible with the DIO 1.0 range.

You can remotely control the smart plug and connected devices anytime, from anywhere via the DiO One app on your smartphone.

Do it all remotely

It is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, to control everything at the sound of your voice. You can turn on and off your lights, electric radiators, water pumps, and all the products you want through voice messages.

The plug-in timer allows you to create scenarios to automatically turn your home electronics on or off, expanding home automation functions.

Technical characteristics

With Protocols: Wi-Fi and Radio Frequency DiO 1.0 (433 MHz), it also includes:

• Function: On / Off, and presence scenarios

• Maximum power: 2990 W

• Remote control: 3 channels

• 50 m transmission range (open field). Includes DiO remote control.

• Free application for Android and iOS: DIO ONE

And remember that it is compatible with the entire DiO Connect range.

You can find all the information here.