Spencer Dinwiddie A fundraising campaign for the platform has started this Friday through its official social networks GoFoundMe. The Brooklyn Nets player has assured that if among all his followers they manage to gather a total of 2625.8 bitcoins, which is equivalent in dollars to $ 24,632,630, they will be able to choose the team with which they will sign their next contract in the NBA.

Dinwiddie has a contract with the Nets until 2021. However, the Brooklyn player has only given one month to meet the goal. In the event of not getting all the money that is requested, what has been obtained will be donated in full. Last year, he already tried to get investors to pay his contract in bitcoins, but the NBA opposed this idea.

Spencer Dinwiddie’s words on the matter, and collected by CBS, have been the following: “If we reach this goal of bitcoins, it does not matter the team decided by those who have contributed. I will go to the franchise that they decide whenever possible. Normally shoe companies and sponsors often influence these decisions, I want fans to do so. “

“Our biggest sponsors are and will be our supporters. What I want to do is have fun with them and have a good time during quarantine. The only thing I don’t expect is for managers or staff from some NBA franchise to participate.”

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (@ SDinwiddie_25) says he will sign a one-year deal with the NBA team fans decide if they reach Bitcoin target of roughly $ 24,632,630 on a GoFundMe. Dinwiddie’s statement: pic.twitter.com/oebwkoFBEO – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 16, 2020

