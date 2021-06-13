Dinwiddie aims for the Finals

After starting the season with two wins, the Nets lost in their third game, on December 28, in Charlotte. If the loss to the Hornets was anecdotal, it was not the horrible news that night: Spencer Dinwiddie left the game in the third quarter and, although at first there was no talk of a serious problem, the final diagnosis was a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee. At the beginning of January he underwent surgery. In principle, the guard was not going to play more this season.

However, and after more than six months of work, Dinwiddie can return in this course and be at Steve Nash’s disposal in case (they are favorites to do so, of course) the Nets reach the NBA Finals. This was announced by journalist Kristian Winfield, from the New Yord Daily News: “Within the team they say that he will return sooner rather than later. He is working in Los Angeles, where he has done most of the rehabilitation, and is already working on the track with his personal trainer, Olin Simplis ”. The player himself assured in April that he did not rule out playing in the Nets’ title race.

It would be a very quick comeback if you look at the caution with which these knee injuries are often treated in American sport. And risky for the player, who ends his contract (11.4 million dollars this season) because in principle he will reject a player option of 12.3 million to seek more money guaranteed in free agency, where he is deemed to be a coveted piece even after this serious injury. In sports, it would be a first-rate reinforcement for some Nets that are already the favorites for the title. Dinwiddie was called to be a pivotal player in the rotation … or to become one of the pieces in a (then still hypothetical) trade for James Harden. The injury left him neither one nor the other, but if he returns and is in a position to help, he will make the rich man even richer: last season he averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists and he is a player with a lot of ability to generate points and a lot of personality in difficult moments of matches.

Those who know Dinwiddie remember that it is best not to bet against him. In college, with the University of Colorado, he was aiming high in the draft in his junior year when He suffered another serious knee injury, in this case to the left. Despite this, he submitted to the 2014 draft and was chosen by the Pistons in 38th place, a plummet caused by injury. After a transfer to the Bulls and a stretch in the G-League, he signed with some Nets (December 2016) at that time in full reconstruction and who were looking for lost talent everywhere, from where they could rescue him. In Brooklyn began the true NBA career of a 28-year-old player who, in this new season, was called to be a luxury in the Nets rotation. That, when he was injured, they were a different team: James Harden had not arrived, so LeVert, Allen and Prince were still on the payroll; Blake Griffin was in Detroit and Bruce Brown didn’t count in the rotation …